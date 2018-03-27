A tractor-trailer truck struck the Route 1 bridge spanning Main Street in Yarmouth on Tuesday morning causing minimal damage to the bridge and no injuries, but Yarmouth police are urging drivers to be mindful of the 11-foot height restriction during bridge construction.

Police said construction work was interrupted for a brief period, but resumed following the accident.

Warning signs at the Route 1 bridge in Yarmouth Photo courtesy Yarmouth Police Department

“It may look like there is more clearance,” Yarmouth police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. “But be aware that the bridge is being constantly lowered to meet construction specifications.”

Warning and detour signs are placed on approaching routes that clearly state the 11-foot height restriction, police said.

“It is imperative that the bridge construction crews be able to work as safely as possible, and that bridge work continues unimpeded,” the statement said. “Please, for everyone’s safety, know the height of your vehicle, and avoid the Main Street Bridge construction area if you are over the restricted height.”

The Maine Department of Transportation project will cost more than $4.1 million and take several months to complete, with an anticipated finish date of summer 2019.

The new bridge will be equipped with a new deck and surface, a 5-foot-wide paved sidewalk on the east side of Route 1 and a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the west side. The bridge will also get new lighting, illuminated crosswalks and railings.

State officials said the reconstruction project will have no impact on the popular Yarmouth Clam Festival, which is scheduled to take place form July 19-23. Construction activity during the festival will be suspended.

