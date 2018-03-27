Sanford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they believe stole a car that had been parked in the Cumberland Farms convenience store lot Monday night.

According to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, the man, who was wearing a red New England Patriots baseball-style cap and a blue Boston Red Sox jacket, made off with a green 2003 Toyota Camry.

Sanford police are trying to identify this man, who they believe stole a car from the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Monday. Photo courtesy of Sanford Police Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Sanford police said there was a temporary New Hampshire license plate attached to the rear of the car. The front license plate was an advertisement for Lakes Region Auto Source. The theft occurred around 6:35 p.m. Monday, the statement said.

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge about the theft, or who recognizes the suspect, to contact the Sanford Police Department at 324-3644. Several still images of the man wearing New England sports team gear have been posted on Facebook.

The thief’s apparel prompted one person to say, “What a disgrace wearing Red Sox and Patriots gear! Catch him. He will be wearing orange.”

