NEW YORK — The speculation is wide, rumors numerous and denials firm. And the crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on her face at a party back in December.

How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn’t nail the culprit, but set off Beyonce’s social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery, natch, has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce.

"Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish, near left, set the social media rumor mill spinning Monday when she said in a GQ magazine profile that Beyonce was bitten on the face at a party in December. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The latest nugget came Tuesday when TMZ reported multiple sources it did not identify by name as saying Haddish told them partygoer Sanaa Lathan is the culprit. She got the hive treatment – swarms of bee emojis – until she finally spoke on Twitter: “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

The purported bite (purportedly) occurred at an after-party for Beyonce hubby Jay-Z’s “4:44” concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 22. There was, purportedly, something about flirting with Jay, and something, purportedly, about the flirt being wasted.

“I can only think of one person who would do this, but I cannot say. But she … is the worst,” Chrissy Teigen speculated on Twitter.Teigen later tweeted that particular unnamed “she” isn’t the culprit after all.

The Cut did some investigating, ruling out the likes of partygoers Queen Latifah and Rihanna. It narrowed its perp list to Lathan and Sara Foster, who played Jen Clark on “90210.” Foster’s comment: “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce.”

Beyonce spokeswoman Yvette Noel-Schure did not return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.