UNE’s Fleurent named an All-American in hockey

University of New England junior forward Brady Fleurent was selected as a CCM/ACHA All-American on Tuesday, named to the Division II/III East first team.

Fleurent, from Biddeford, scored 16 goals and had 35 assists for the Nor’easters, who finished the season with a 20-6-3 record and were ranked eighth in the final national NCAA Division III poll.

Fleurent led the nation in points per game (1.89) and was second in assists per game (1.30). It is the second year in a row Fleurent received first-team honors.

In addition, UNE had two players named to the East third team: sophomore defenseman Ryan Burr, of Toms River, New Jersey, and sophomore forward Ryan Bloom, of Northville, Michigan.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: South Portland High senior Molly Mawhinney has committed to play at Division II St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The outside hitter led South Portland to a 10-7 record and the first Class A state championship match in the varsity program’s four-year history. Mawhinney had 181 kills and 66 service aces.

Many Maine coaches called her the best player in the state, and Mawhinney was named the Class A Player of the Year by the Maine Volleyball Coaches Association.

Mawhinney also was named the Gatorade Maine Volleyball Player of the Year.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Justin Bibbins scored 19 points to help send Utah to a 69-64 victory over Western Kentucky in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Sedrick Barefield added 14 points for the Utes (23-11), who advanced to the NIT championship game for the third time.

Justin Johnson had 24 points for Western Kentucky (27-11).

olympics

SWIMMING: Katie Ledecky is turning pro.

The five-time Olympic swimming gold medalist gave up her final two years of eligibility at Stanford, allowing her to concentrate on training for the 2020 Olympics while cashing in on sponsorship and endorsement deals that wouldn’t have been available to her as a college athlete.

The 21-year-old helped Stanford capture two women’s national championships. She won five individual titles at the NCAA championships.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Rafael Nadal could soon be making his return from injury after being included on Spain’s team for the quarterfinals against Germany next month.

Nadal hasn’t played since January, when a muscle injury in his left leg forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Spain captain Sergi Bruguera said they would see how Nadal’s recovery goes before making a final decision on if he will play.

MIAMI OPEN: American John Isner upset second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at Key Biscayne.

The 14th-seeded Isner, who reached the Miami Open semifinals in 2015, never faced a break point in the match. He made an impressive 73 percent of his first serves to take down Cilic.

Juan Martin del Potro, Milos Raonic and Hyeon Chung of Korea also advanced.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN’S TEAM: Tim Weah made his U.S. debut, Bobby Wood scored on a penalty kick and the Americans beat Paraguay 1-0 in an exhibition at Cary, North Carolina, for their first win in three games under interim coach Dave Sarachan.

– Staff and news service report

