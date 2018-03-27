CLEARWATER, Fla. — Jake Arrieta felt fine after his second spring training start with the Philadelphia Phillies, and that was more important than the mediocre results.

Arrieta allowed four runs, seven hits and struck out three over three innings Tuesday in the Phillies’ 5-5, nine-inning tie against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also had a balk and a throwing error on an errant pickoff attempt to first base.

“My body is bouncing back really well the after day,” Arrieta said. “I haven’t been sore at all, knock on wood. Arm strength, I’m happy where it is. All signs point in a really positive direction.”

He threw 45 pitches, up from 31 in his first outing on March 22, when he pitched two innings against Detroit.

Arrieta and the Phillies finalized a $75 million, three-year contract on March 12, a deal that could be worth up to $135 million over five seasons.

The 32-year-old right-hander is scheduled to make his first regular season start April 8 against Miami.

MARINERS: Seattle is monitoring Ichiro Suzuki’s strained right calf to determine whether he’ll be on the Opening Day roster or the disabled list.

Suzuki went 0 for 3 with a walk and played seven innings in left field Tuesday in a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Suzuki is hitless in 10 at-bats with two walks and five strikeouts since signing on March 7.

The 44-year-old made a nice running catch to the left-center gap to retire pinch hitter Pat Valaika to end the fourth with the bases loaded.

Manager Scott Servais said they would further evaluate the 10-time All-Star in a workout Wednesday, a day ahead of the opener against Cleveland.

• The Mariners are expected to sign Jayson Werth to a minor league contract, a deal contingent on a successful physical.

Servais said the team believes there may be an opportunity for the 38-year-old to get some at-bats at Triple-A to see what is left. Werth played in 70 games last year for Washington and hit .226 with 10 homers and 29 RBI.

TWINS: Right-hander Phil Hughes will begin the season on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. Hughes had been on track to be at the end of Minnesota’s rotation before hurting himself last week.

• Outfielder Ryan LaMarre beat out Zack Granite for a reserve spot to round out the Opening Day 25-man roster.

DIAMONDBACKS: Infielder Ketel Marte signed a $24 million, five-year contract, a deal that contains a pair of club options that could make the agreement worth $46 million over seven seasons.

The 24-year-old was on track to become eligible for salary arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2022 season.

A switch-hitter who plays both middle infield positions, Marte batted .260 with five homers and 18 RBI in 73 games last season.

NATIONALS: Washington put second baseman Daniel Murphy and right-handed reliever Joaquin Benoit on the 10-day disabled list.

The Nationals also put righty Koda Glover on the 60-day DL and selected the contract of catcher Miguel Montero, who’ll receive $1.3 million while in the major leagues.

RAYS: Tampa Bay obtained infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder from Cleveland. The 27-year-old has spent parts of three major league seasons with the Yankees and Blue Jays.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.