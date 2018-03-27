HOUSTON — Eric Gordon scored 31 points and tied a career high with eight 3-pointers on a night James Harden sat out to rest, and the Houston Rockets got their 10th straight win with a 118-86 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Trevor Ariza added 21 points and Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists in his return after missing the last three games with a sore hamstring.

The NBA-leading Rockets became the first team since San Antonio in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season to have three winning streaks of at least 10 games in a season. They won 14 in a row from Nov. 16-Dec. 18 and 17 straight from Jan. 28-March 7.

Lauri Markkanen returned after missing Saturday’s game with lower back spasms and had 22 points for the Bulls, who dropped their sixth straight.

WIZARDS 116, SPURS 106: Markieff Morris shot 7 of 7 from the floor for 15 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 14 and host Washington snapped a three-game losing streak in the middle of a tight playoff race.

San Antonio lost for just the second time in eight games but may have been dealt a more serious blow with a left knee injury to star LaMarcus Aldridge, who was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points before he limped off in the second quarter. Aldridge is a big reason the Spurs have stayed afloat without Kawhi Leonard most of the season.

RAPTORS 114, NUGGETS 110: DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, and Fred VanVleet each scored 15 points and Toronto improved to 31-7 at home.

Jakob Poeltl scored all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight for Toronto at one stretch.

TRAIL BLAZERS 107, PELICANS 103: Damian Lillard scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, and Portland won at New Orleans.

Lillard hit his first six shots of the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, to push Portland into its first lead since early in the first quarter. He made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to seal the victory.

NOTES

VETERAN CENTER Andrew Bogut says he won’t return to the NBA this season, in order to remain in Australia with his pregnant wife.

After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, it was expected the 33-year-old free agent would join a contending team for a playoff push.

