BEDFORD, N.H. – Authorities say a vehicle struck an E-ZPass tollbooth on a New Hampshire turnpike and burst into flames, leaving one person dead and briefly closing the northbound lanes of the highway.

NECN reports that one person died Wednesday afternoon in the Everett Turnpike crash in Bedford. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said traffic was diverted to a nearby exit for several hours. The northbound lanes of the turnpike reopened around 3 p.m.

Aerial footage showed the burned wreckage of a car in front of the unmanned tollbooth that was also damaged in the fire. A speed limit sign and side panel of the tollbooth lay on the ground.

