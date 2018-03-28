In his March 23 commentary, Alan Caron, independent candidate for governor, says he and other candidates should withdraw by mid-October if it is clear that they cannot win. With all due respect, that is just too late!
We may not have ranked-choice voting in place for the November election if voters do not approve it in June. Absentee ballots are cast weeks in advance, especially by members of the military and others overseas. Candidates who clearly cannot garner enough votes should withdraw by Sept. 1 and offer their endorsement to someone with better prospects.
Michelle Gregoire
Portland