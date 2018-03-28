As a state lawmaker and public servant, my No. 1 priority in the Legislature is serving my constituents every day. This includes making myself readily available to constituents and promptly responding to their questions and concerns regarding state government.

In fact, I even keep a record of all constituent requests to ensure that every person who contacts my office receives a timely response. As you can imagine, I was dismayed to read a letter to the editor that ran in this paper Tuesday, claiming that I had not responded to one of my constituents. Not only is that simply untrue, someone in my office responded to the constituent within four hours of receiving the request.

As a resource and advocate for my constituents, I want the people I represent to know that they can count on me to help them with their concerns.

It is an honor to serve as a state senator, and it is a responsibility I take very seriously. If anyone in my district has any questions, comments or concerns, please do not hesitate to call my office at 207-287-1515 or email me at [email protected].

Cathy Breen

Democratic state senator

Falmouth

