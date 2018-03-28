A New Hampshire man who falsely claimed to be living in Maine was convicted Tuesday of Social Security fraud following a two-day trial in federal court in Portland.

James Robinson, 60, of Concord was convicted of fraudulently obtaining $45,473 in Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and making false statements to a government agency.

The jury in U.S. District Court returned not guilty verdicts on two other charges.

Robinson received SSI benefits, which are typically paid to low-income individuals, who are blind, disabled or elderly, from 2008 to 2013 after falsely claiming to the Social Security Administration that he was living alone in Cornish, Maine, and not receiving any other financial assistance. He was in fact living in Concord with his wife who was providing him aid, said according to a release by Maine U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

“If Robinson had provided truthful information to SSA, he would have been ineligible for SSI benefits,” Frank said in the release.

Robinson faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced at a later date.

