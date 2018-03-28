The owners of the Danforth Inn and the Camden Harbour Inn filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, a day before the inns were scheduled to be sold at foreclosure auctions.

Raymond Brunyanszki and Oscar Verest, owners of the two luxury inns, are being represented by Sam Anderson of the Portland law firm Bernstein Shur Sawyer & Nelson. Timothy Norton of Portland law firm Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman, is representing the inns’ creditor, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

The bankruptcy filings were made under the inns’ corporate names. Tempo Dulu LLC owns the Danforth Inn at 163 Danforth St. in Portland and Breda LLC owns the Camden Harbour Inn at 83 Bay View St. in Camden. The Camden Inn is a Relais & Chateaux property that includes an award-winning restaurant, Natalie’s.

Brunyanszki last week announced the closure of Tempo Dulu and Opium, the restaurant and bar inside the Danforth Inn, but said their financial problems were unrelated to the impending foreclosure on the inns.

