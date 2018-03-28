A Portland-based restaurant delivery service has received a $4,000 development grant from a national trade group.
2DineIn.com, owned by Mike Bolduc, organizes food delivery from more than 70 restaurants in Portland, South Portland and Scarborough.
The growth grant is from the National Association for the Self-Employed, part of a program to help small businesses hire and train new workers, market services or buy equipment or software.
In 2017, the association awarded $48,000 in growth grants to small businesses.
