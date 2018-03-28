CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeBron James matched Michael Jordan’s streak of 866 consecutive double-digit scoring games with 41 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-105 on Wednesday night.

James finished 14 of 26 from the field and had 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Cavaliers, who remained ahead of the 76ers for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

James matched Jordan’s 17-year-old mark against the team Jordan owns in the second quarter when he scored his 10th point on a powerful alley-oop dunk off a pass from J.R. Smith.

Kemba Walker scored 21 points to pass Dell Curry as the Hornets’ career scoring leader.

76ERS 118, KNICKS 101: Dario Saric had 26 points and 14 rebounds and host Philadelphia won its eighth straight game despite losing All-Star Joel Embiid to a facial injury early in the second quarter.

J.J. Redick scored 21 points and Ben Simmons added 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Philadelphia.

Embiid was taken to a hospital for precautionary testing after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. The team said he had a facial contusion, but did not have a concussion.

TIMBERWOLVES 126, HAWKS 114: Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and added 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double, and Minnesota won at home.

Towns was 6 of 8 from 3-point range and added four assists for Minnesota, which recovered after a disappointing loss Monday to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies.

NETS 111, MAGIC 104: D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points to lead Brooklyn to a win at Orlando.

Jarrett Allen added 15 points and DeMarre Carroll had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who stopped a three-game losing streak.

LAKERS: Guard Isaiah Thomas will have arthroscopic surgery on his right hip, ending his season.

Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 5.0 assists in 17 games with the Lakers, who acquired him from Cleveland in February. His hip problems limited him to 15 appearances with the Cavs.

CAVALIERS: All-Star forward Kevin Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being elbowed in the face.

Love was struck by Miami’s Jordan Mickey early in Tuesday’s game at Miami. Love also damaged a front tooth in the collision.

