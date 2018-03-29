LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police Wednesday were investigating an alleged attack on actor Corey Feldman, who tweeted that he was hospitalized after being stabbed.
A passenger in Feldman’s vehicle shined a flashlight at another vehicle they thought was following them at an intersection Tuesday night, police said.
An unknown male made a stabbing motion at Feldman’s stomach and fled, police said.
Feldman drove himself to a hospital, and has since been released. He didn’t appear to have any stab wounds, police said.
Police are investigating whether road rage was behind the confrontation.