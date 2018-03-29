NEW YORK — New York City is investigating whether The Wing, a private club founded as work space and networking hub exclusively for women, violates the city’s anti-discrimination law by barring men.

The city’s Commission on Human Rights started its probe into the $215-a-month club and co-working space after receiving a tip from a member of the public, commission spokesman Seth Hoy said Thursday.

The inquiry focuses on whether the club, which has three New York City locations and does not permit men as either members or guests, violates the city’s public accommodations law, which bans discrimination on the basis of gender, race and other designated categories.

It’s too early to tell whether the probe could lead to trouble for the club, which has been growing fast and getting tons of media attention as the nation undergoes a national reckoning, of sorts, about continuing problems with the treatment of women in the workplace.

Karen Dunn, an attorney representing The Wing, said the club isn’t violating city or state laws.

“The New York City and state public accommodations laws were tasked with the express purpose of empowering and creating opportunities for women and minorities,” Dunn said. “Our mission is in complete alignment with the purpose for which those statutes were passed.”

But The Wing, with more than 2,000 members, may not qualify for that exemption. The Wing opened its first location in 2016 and now has two sites in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn, with a Washington, D.C. branch set to open next month and more locations in the works. The club has had a waiting list since before the first location opened, said co-founder Audrey Gelman.

She and co-founder Lauren Kassan created The Wing as a modern take on the women’s clubs of the 19th and early 20th centuries that provided a forum for organizing for suffrage and other causes.

