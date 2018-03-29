I was very disappointed to learn about the cancellation of Tuesday’s visit to the World Affairs Council of Maine by His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, former president of Somalia.

This is yet another problem caused by the misguided immigration policies of President Trump. President Hassan was denied a visa under Executive Order 13769, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” Somalia is one of the six Muslim countries included in the travel ban.

Given the number of Somali immigrants in Maine, it seems to me that promoting understanding here of Somalia’s politics and culture is very important and useful for us.

President Hassan was also scheduled to be a keynote speaker at Harvard’s African Development Conference. Our loss, and our country’s shame.

Jeffrey Fischer

Bowdoinham

