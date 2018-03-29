In Monday’s sports coverage, there was a lot about the Final Four (basketball) and nothing about the Frozen Four (hockey).
So, my question is: Why would Kansas, Villanova, Loyola-Chicago and Michigan be more important to your readers than Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota-Duluth?
Robert Woodbury
Winslow
