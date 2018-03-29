In Monday’s sports coverage, there was a lot about the Final Four (basketball) and nothing about the Frozen Four (hockey).

So, my question is: Why would Kansas, Villanova, Loyola-Chicago and Michigan be more important to your readers than Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota-Duluth?

Robert Woodbury

Winslow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.