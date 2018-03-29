In Monday’s sports coverage, there was a lot about the Final Four (basketball) and nothing about the Frozen Four (hockey).

So, my question is: Why would Kansas, Villanova, Loyola-Chicago and Michigan be more important to your readers than Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Minnesota-Duluth?

Related Headlines

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Robert Woodbury

Winslow

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • Nation & World

    TSA may (or may not) ask travellers to remove snacks from bags

  • Nation & World

    Trump goes after Amazon again in morning Twitter attack

  • Local & State

    National food truck operator adds to lobster roll options at Fort Williams park

  • Nation & World

    Former Russian spy's daughter no longer in critical condition after poisoning

  • Life & Culture

    'A second-rate bean': Houston's new bean sculpture scorned in Chicago