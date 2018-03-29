PALMYRA — One person died in a crash after witnesses reported seeing the car she was driving cross lanes and crash head-on into a pickup truck.

Linda Striga, 69, of Palmyra, was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre on Thursday west on U.S. Route 2, when just after noon she crossed into the oncoming lane just before the intersection with Madawaska Road and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 truck driven by Darren Maxsimic, 48, of Kingfield, according to a news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Both were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

Maxsimic tried to swerve away from Striga, but his truck was hit head-on, according to police. Striga was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Striga’s car ended up in the eastbound lane and Maxsimic’s pickup came to rest in the ditch off the roadway.

Maxsimic was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital by Sebasticook Valley Ambulance with minor injuries. A LifeFlight of Maine helicopter had been called, but it was canceled.

Deputy Wilfred Dodge went to the accident scene along with Cpl. David Cole and Staff Sgt. Michael Knight. The Pittsfield and Hartland fire departments, along with Pittsfield police, converged on the scene as well. Maine State Police were called to reconstruct the crash and map the scene with a drone.

Assistant District Attorney Frank Griffin also was at the scene.

The investigation will continue, but speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the accident at this point.

