STANDISH — Melodie Bailey hit a two-run triple in the first inning, and Meghan Elliott and Madisyn Charest each added an RBI single as St. Joseph’s completed a doubleheader sweep over the University of Southern Maine with a 5-3 softball win Thursday in Standish.

In Game 1, Kate Whitney pitched a five-hitter and Katie Chadbourne had two hits and two RBI as the Monks (4-8) earned a 4-1 victory.

Chadbourne opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. She made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the fourth.

Libby Pomerleau chipped in with two hits and an RBI.

Erin Martin had three hits, two runs and an RBI for Southern Maine (6-8) in the second game.

ST. OLAF 4, COLBY 2: Kate Arneson hit a two-run single and Jordan Melz singled home another run as the Oles (9-6) used a three-run second inning to beat the Mules (0-7) in Clermont, Florida.

Emily Carr added an RBI triple in the fourth. Rachel Niederkorn pitched a seven-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Ella Hommeyer produced an RBI single and Carly Schwartz had two hits for Colby.

COLBY 4, MOUNT ST. VINCENT 3: Kate Guerin’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Mules (1-7) a win over the Dolphins (5-5) in Clermont, Florida.

Julia Saul, who scored the winning run, finished with two doubles and an RBI and also pitched a four-hitter.

Colby erased three one-run deficits. Emily Dougherty tied it in the eighth with an RBI double.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 10, HUSSON 2: Anthony DiPrizio had two hits and three RBI, Chris Gerossie added two hits and two RBI, and Noah McDaniel hit a two-run single as the Monks (7-6) cruised past the Eagles (2-7) in Bangor.

Ben Gravel and Jared Gagne each contributed an RBI single.

Nick Guerette hit an RBI single for Husson.

WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT 4, COLBY 2: Jack Mangold hit an RBI double and Will Phillips singled home a run for Colby, but the Mules (2-7) lost to the Pointers (7-4) in Winter Haven, Florida.

Cale Cuddie pitched a four-hitter for the Pointers.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 17, ST. JOSEPH’S 3: Katie Allard scored four goals, and Annie Duke and Camille Belletete added three goals apiece as the Bobcats (6-3) rolled past the Monks (6-1) in Standish.

Margaret Smith added a pair of goals. Liv Sandford, Isabelle Paulus, Jillian Futter, Gianna DePinto and Summer Dias each scored once.

St Joseph’s received a pair of goals from Elyse Caiazzo.

MEN’S LACROSSE

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 11, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5: Patrick Storie, Reilly Parker and Zack Cotoni scored two goals apiece as the Pilgrims (5-4) used a 5-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Nor’easters (4-4) at Biddeford.

Matt Richard helped with a goal and two assists.

Garrett Bozek, Collin Morrow, Jason Erwin and Zach Bossi scored for UNE, and Alex Zadworny had three assists.

