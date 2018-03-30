PINE POINT, SCARBOROUGH – This splendid year-round home – “the ultimate beach house,” it has quite accurately been called – sits directly on Maine’s finest beach.

Views out over Saco Bay are panoramic. To the southeast is nearby Prouts Neck; miles south, far across the water, Wood Island Light. Directly ahead, beyond the seagrass and the rolling surf, are rocky Bar Ledge, and Stratton Island, a National Audubon bird sanctuary.

The shingled oceanfront classic sits on a level, 0.61-acre lot in the small, gated Beachwalk at Pine Point association, and has 100 feet of pure sand on the Atlantic. Built in 2010, the home is designed to provide maximum enjoyment of the magnificent setting in every season. With three levels of living, it is a spacious home – 10 rooms and five bedrooms, each of them a suite with full bath, like a ready-made family compound – and one of beautiful finishes.

Note the gorgeous, granite fireplace, and the coffered ceiling in the living room. Look closely, and you will notice the beams’ saltwater-themed embossed details, such as seashells and starfish.

That subtle touch, like the seagrass-green glass-tile backsplashes, or the deep-blue and sand-colored pendant lights above the dine-in kitchen’s long table (they appear to hang by a thread, so as not to compromise the ocean view) is emblematic of the “beachy” character here.

Beadboard accents are another example. This is truly a Maine coast cottage – one with an aura of relaxed sophistication and casual elegance throughout its comfortable and livable 4,900 square feet.

Amenities are as one might expect, and beyond. The practical include multizone heat, a whole-house generator, and laundries on both the first and third floors.

Among the lifestyle features are multiple decks, including a master-bedroom private balcony. Near the large patio are an outdoor shower and a fire pit; off the kitchen, a “cocktail porch,” ideal for admiring sunsets. A particularly charming, thoughtful touch: Mudroom cubbies bright with rolled-up beach towels.

Other highlights: A first-floor suite, for one-level living convenience; a gourmet’s kitchen, with stainless Kitchen Aid appliances and a long, banquette-style window seat; and an upstairs office and a third-floor bonus room whose elevations render the ever-fascinating ocean views especially dramatic.

The five-bedroom-suite oceanfront home with 100 feet on Pine Point Beach is listed at $1,995,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Taxes are $24,128 (2018). To learn more about the property, please contact David at 773-2345 or at [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.