Abnormally large groups of basking sharks seen off Northeast coast

Scientists say a species of large, but harmless, shark has been gathering in atypically big groups off of the northeastern United States and Canada.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says groups of 30 to 1,400 basking sharks have been seen in waters from Nova Scotia to Long Island, New York. The agency says sightings of basking sharks are common, but seeing them in such large groups is not.

The basking shark is the second-largest fish on the planet. It can grow more than 32 feet in length and weigh over five tones. It lives on a plankton diet and is not aggressive or dangerous to humans.

NOAA says the reason for the animals congregating in such large groups “has not been clearly determined,” but it’s likely related to feeding, socializing or courtship.

