ORLANDO — The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter was found not guilty Thursday of aiding and abetting her husband’s deadly, Islamic State-inspired attack and obstructing the FBI’s investigation into the incident.

The stunning verdict means that Noor Salman, 31, can go free, and no one has yet been held criminally responsible for the June 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub. Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was fatally wounded in an encounter with police after he killed 49 people at the club.

Salman had been on trial in federal court here this month, and after hearing weeks of arguments and testimony, jurors deliberated for about 12 hours over the course of three days before reaching a verdict.

The way prosecutors told it, Salman willingly participated in her husband’s plot — even though she did not accompany him to Pulse nightclub the night of the June 12, 2016, shooting. They said she also repeatedly lied when the FBI interviewed her. But by defense attorneys’ account, Salman was an innocent dupe, and the FBI took advantage of her lack of sophistication to convince her to admit to things she did not do.

The testimony in the case was at times harrowing. A survivor told jurors of trying desperately to survive, holed up in a bathroom stall with Mateen outside. A police officer described shooting at Mateen as he aimed at people running from the club. Prosecutors revealed that Mateen might have harbored even more deadly ambitions, abandoning his first target — the Disney Springs complex — only after spotting police there.

Jurors, though, were not asked to weigh in on the horror Mateen inflicted, but rather, to assess his wife’s culpability in the matter. That consideration largely came down to an interview she gave to the FBI, along with text messages she and her husband exchanged before and after the attack and financial transactions the two made.

Prosecutors argued that Salman herself confessed to the crime, writing during an FBI interview: “I am sorry for what happened. I wish I’d go back and tell his family and the police what he was going to do.” They said she also sent her husband a text message on the eve of the attack seeming to tell him he should mislead his mother about where he was, and, afterward, lied about his gun ownership and his radical tendencies.

Defense attorneys countered that Salman was essentially bullied into the confession, and that investigators had misread her text. They noted that on the morning of the attack, she frantically texted her husband, asking, “What happened?!”

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.