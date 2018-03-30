I’m concerned that Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, isn’t even meeting with environmental groups. Almost no one but his allies is being represented while decisions are being made about public health and safety.

Pruitt giving top jobs to his friends is problematic. This must be why he has been able to take advantage of taxpayer money in order to build a top-secret phone booth in his office.

If his inability to pass laws that protect people and his decisions to deregulate industry aren’t enough to damage his credibility, maybe his corrupt decision-making and irresponsible handling of taxpayer dollars will be enough to lose the trust of the American people.

Matt Gonya

South Berwick

