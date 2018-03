I wonder if Stormy Daniels ever gave any thought about what life would be like for any child of hers.

School years may well be brutal for her daughter. Here’s wishing her good luck.

Manny Sargent

Bath

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.