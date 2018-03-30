Anthony Leng, the Portland man accused of killing his domestic partner in late January after an argument, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Friday morning.

During a brief hearing in Cumberland County court, Justice Andrew Horton also ordered that Leng continue to be held without bail.

Leng,40, said his domestic partner, Sohka Khuon, had a knife during the argument over an affair she claimed Leng was having with a co-worker. Leng was arrested about a week after the shooting.

Khuon, 36, was shot at least five times in the Dorothy Street home that the couple shared with two of their three children.

But police said that it appeared that Khuon was shot moments after entering the home. She was still wearing her winter coat with a purse under one arm when police found her slumped against a dishwasher in the kitchen with a knife resting on the palm of one of her hands and eight other knives scattered around her.

At a probable cause hearing in court in late January, Peter Cyr, Leng’s lawyer, stressed the self-defense argument and sought bail. During the five-minute arraignment Friday, Cyr said he and Leng did not object to Leng being held without bail.

Horton said he would meet with prosecutors and Cyr in about two weeks to set out a schedule for Leng, including a trial date.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.