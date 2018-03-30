Scarborough teachers vote 'no confidence' in school board, superintendent

The Scarborough teachers’ union announced Friday that 67 percent of staff members who participated in a recent ballot on embattled school district leaders voted that they have “no confidence” in the school board and Superintendent Julie Kukenberger.

The vote, conducted Wednesday, came amid controversy over the recent resignation of Scarborough High School Principal David Creech and a recall effort to unseat three school board members. It included a fresh ballot of high school staff members who previously voted “no confidence in Kukenberger alone.

The vote was 67 percent “no confidence” and 33 percent, “confidence,” said Justin Stebbins, union president. About one-third of eligible staff members didn’t take part in the vote, he said.

“The majority of professional and support staff at Scarborough schools do not believe Superintendent Julie Kukenberger and the School Board are listening to the voices of Scarborough School staff,” Stebbins wrote in a notice posted Friday morning on the Scarborough Education Association’s Facebook page.

“This has resulted in a fractured community,” Stebbins continued. “Under Superintendent Kukenberger and the current Board of Education, educators’ voices have had no substantive impact on the major decisions that are being made in our district. We believe that the Superintendent and the School Board do not respect our professional input and have not been responsive to our appeals for support. The practice of consistently dismissing the input of the educational staff will not result in what is truly in the best interest of our students.”

“We ask the Administration to join the leadership of this Association to co-construct a well articulated plan to map out how staff voice will be ensured in all decisions made that directly impact the classroom and our profession. We must move forward together to fix this damaged relationship before it has irreversible effects on those that matter most, our children.”

This story will be updated.

