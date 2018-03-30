Mainers who want to mug their way onto television should head over to the Scarborough location of The Holy Donut on Friday; Travel Channel is filming an episode of “Food Paradise” at the store throughout the morning. The show aims to show binge-worthy hot spots from around the country. The show’s website advises viewers to bring along their stretchy pants as they search the country for decadent pizzas, fries and, apparently, donuts.

The Holy Donut has two Portland locations. The Scarborough location opened last year.

