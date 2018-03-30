Whitefield car crash leaves cemetery headstones toppled, fence damaged

Headstones remain toppled over at a cemetery at St. Denis Catholic Church complex in Whitefield this week following a car crash that remains under investigation.

They are part of the damage caused by the motor vehicle accident that left the 19-year-old driver with minor injuries, according to police investigators.

Katelyn Jacques of Whitefield was alone in the 2006 Subaru Forester when the crash occurred about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, said Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett.

He said Jacques had been coming from Cooper Road onto Grand Army Road, which is also Route 126, when she lost control of the vehicle.

“It skidded across the road and rolled over into the cemetery,” Brackett said Friday morning.

He said the vehicle damaged the metal cemetery fence and various headstones. The Subaru was towed from the scene.

Whitefield first responders and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene, he said.

“The accident is still under investigation,” he added. “We suspect that alcohol might be involved and charges are likely in the future.”

Deputy Ryan Chubbuck was the responding officer.

St. Denis Church is part of St. Michael Catholic Parish, which has offices in Augusta.

