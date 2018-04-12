A man held an Amato’s employee at gunpoint Wednesday night in Brunswick during the fourth armed robbery in less than 24 hours in southern Maine.

The robber entered Amato’s at 148 Pleasant St. around 9:45 p.m. and confronted the employee. He pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and bag, tapped the gun on the counter and forced the employee to fill the bag with cash before fleeing the store, Brunswick police said.

Police said the suspect is a white man who was wearing black or dark gray pants, sneakers with white soles, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black or gray windbreaker with a zipper. He appeared to be 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and had a scarf partially covering his face. He appeared to be wearing black examination-type gloves, police said.

The suspect left the store on foot and headed west on Pleasant Street. A Freeport K-9 unit was unable to find the suspect.

The Amato’s shop is on a well-lit strip of Route 1 just a short distance from the Brunswick police station.

It was the fourth robbery reported in southern Maine within 24 hours. The others were in Topsham, Auburn and Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the Brunswick robbery is asked to call 721-4321.

