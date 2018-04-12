Police in Greater Portland communities are investigating 15 armed robberies in 24 days, including four in a little over 24 hours this week.

A suspect was arrested and charged with one of the robberies – the April 7 holdup in Gorham – but police have said the others appear to be connected to each other, and some police statements suggest the unsolved robberies may have been carried out by the same man.

