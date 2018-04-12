Police in Greater Portland communities are investigating 15 armed robberies in 24 days, including four in a little over 24 hours this week.
A suspect was arrested and charged with one of the robberies – the April 7 holdup in Gorham – but police have said the others appear to be connected to each other, and some police statements suggest the unsolved robberies may have been carried out by the same man.
Latest Articles
New England
Local & State
Nation & World
Boston Red Sox
Nation & World
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.