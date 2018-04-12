Two people were taken to the hospital after three vehicles collided on Route 302 in Windham on Thursday afternoon. The crash forced Windham police to close the road from Nash Road to the rotary at Route 202 for about an hour.

Capt. William Andrew said in a statement that the cars collided in the vicinity of 357 Roosevelt Trail – Route 302 – around 1:50 p.m.

Brian White, 57, of Saco, and a passenger in his vehicle, Kelly Hayward, 53, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. They were both listed in satisfactory condition Thursday night by a hospital supervisor.

The other drivers, 61-year-old Pamela Pothier, of Naples, and 27-year-old Bobbie Curtis, of Buxton, did not need to be hospitalized.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.