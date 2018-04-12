Two people were taken to the hospital after three vehicles collided on Route 302 in Windham on Thursday afternoon. The crash forced Windham police to close the road from Nash Road to the rotary at Route 202 for about an hour.
Capt. William Andrew said in a statement that the cars collided in the vicinity of 357 Roosevelt Trail – Route 302 – around 1:50 p.m.
Brian White, 57, of Saco, and a passenger in his vehicle, Kelly Hayward, 53, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. They were both listed in satisfactory condition Thursday night by a hospital supervisor.
The other drivers, 61-year-old Pamela Pothier, of Naples, and 27-year-old Bobbie Curtis, of Buxton, did not need to be hospitalized.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.