CONCORD, N.H. — A chicken known for its intelligence, resilience and ability to withstand cold winters is a step closer to becoming the official state poultry of New Hampshire.

The state Senate on Thursday passed a bill to designate the New Hampshire Red as the state’s official poultry on the recommendation of fourth-graders from Canaan Elementary School.

Supporters say it’s a good choice because the bird’s intelligence and other qualities are representative of New Hampshire residents.

The bill has already passed the House and now goes to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who supports it.

In other poultry news, the Legislature is considering criminalizing trespassing fowl.

Under the proposal, anyone who allows their domestic fowl to enter someone else’s property without permission can be convicted of a violation if the birds damage crops or property.

