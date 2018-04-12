NEW HIRES

Ryan Daly rejoined RPF Environmental Inc. as an environmental health and safety technician.

Daly first joined the firm in 2015. He is providing services including control projects requiring specialization in air sampling; water-related field work; and management of asbestos, lead and other hazardous materials.

Sam LeGeyt joined The Dunham Group’s brokerage team.

LeGeyt brings experience in the Greater Portland office and investment markets. He was previously a broker at Harnden Commercial Brokers.

Adam Segelstrom recently joined Siemens Industry Inc. Building Technologies as an associate project manager in New Hampshire.

Segelstrom was previously a project manager in the energy and automation industry.

Clare Morin has joined CD&M Communications as content marketing manager.

Morin brings 18 years of experience in content marketing strategy, public relations and journalism. She previously held diverse roles such as head of operations for a leading B2B tech content marketing agency and founding art editor of Time Out Hong Kong.

Bigelow Investment Advisors hired Donna Ewert as vice president and senior adviser.

Ewert, of Brunswick, previously worked as a high net worth financial adviser in New York City and Boston for Fidelity Investments. She also spent more than a decade as a portfolio manager and client adviser with Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors in Portland.

Charter Oak Capital Management announced two new hires.

Anna Pereira joined as a compliance officer. She previously worked in broker-dealer compliance for Foreside Financial Group in Portland.

Rocco Spizuoco was hired as a data reconciliation manager. He previously worked at Stone Coast Fund Services as a hedge fund accountant.

PROMOTIONS

Kleinschmidt Associates named Jon Christensen as their new chief executive officer.

Christensen joined the firm more than 30 years ago as licensing consultant. He held other roles such as a senior project manager and was chief financial officer for more than a decade.

Stephen deCastro was promoted to president at Gorham Savings Bank. Christopher Emmons, president and chief executive officer, will retire at the end of this year. Katherine Coster will be the bank’s new board chair. DeCastro became president on April 2, reporting to Emmons until the end of the year. He joined Gorham Savings Bank in July 2016 as executive vice president of commercial banking.

