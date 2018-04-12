LIMA, Peru — When presidents gather this week in Peru at the Summit of the Americas, they may be tempted to walk past Vice President Mike Pence and make a beeline for another person who has President Trump’s ear on Latin America: Sen. Marco Rubio.

In Trump’s absence from the meeting, the Florida Republican is playing an even more prominent role. He began the week presiding over a Senate hearing on the summit, lunched Thursday with Pence at the White House to discuss the trip and starting Friday, when he arrives in Lima, will meet one-on-one with about a half-dozen heads of state – around the same number as Pence himself.

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters as he leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington. When presidents gather on April 13, in Peru at the Summit of the Americas, they may be tempted to walk past Vice President Mike Pence and make a beeline for the person who has President Donald Trump's ear on Latin America: Sen. Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump canceled what would have been his first presidential visit to Latin America.

