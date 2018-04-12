COLLEGES

Dylan Hapworth broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth with a go-ahead two-run home run, leading the University of Southern Maine (14-6) to a 6-3 win over St. Joseph’s (16-7) on Thursday in Gorham.

Devin Warren put Southern Maine ahead 3-2 in the third with an RBI single, which drove in Jake Dexter, but St. Joseph’s tied it up in the fourth when Jared Gagne drove in Chris Gerossie with a single up the middle.

Colton Lawrence pitched 11/3 shutout innings of relief to pick up the win for Southern Maine.

SOFTBALL: Anna Sessa hit a bases-clearing triple as part of a seven-run fifth inning as the University of New England (12-10) beat Plymouth State (14-10) 12-1 in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Sessa drove in five runs, while Alexis Kapsambelis and Sarah Lachapelle each added two hits.

Plymouth State took the second game, 8-0.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Orlando Magic fired Coach Frank Vogel one day after the team wrapped up its sixth consecutive losing season.

Vogel was with the Magic for two years, going 54-110.

• The New York Knicks fired Coach Jeff Hornacek, making the decision shortly after beating Cleveland on Wednesday night to finish a 29-53 season.

The Knicks lost more than 50 games and missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.

WNBA: A’ja Wilson was the top pick in the WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

The South Carolina star post player will bolster the relocated franchise’s frontcourt. The Aces, who moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio this past winter, had the first pick for the second straight season.

Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell went second to the Indiana Fever.

AUTO RACING

LAWSUIT: Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR champion for his role in the death of their son on a dirt track in New York more than three years ago.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Brett Favre says he might have had “thousands” of concussions during his Hall of Fame career.

The three-time NFL MVP who played from 1992-2010 and was known for his aggressive approach to football said Thursday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” that he is experiencing short-term memory issues.

• Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will be sidelined to start a season for the fourth year in a row, this time serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers after the NFL rejected his appeal.

• The Seahawks had plans to bring in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout as they search for a backup to Russell Wilson but postponed the meeting when he said he did not know what his plan is for his off-field social activism going forward, including whether he would continue to kneel for the national anthem.

BIATHLON

INVESTIGATION: Longtime president of the International Biathlon Union Anders Besseberg stepped down Thursday as Austrian prosecutors investigate the organization for possible doping offenses, fraud and corruption.

– Staff and news service report

