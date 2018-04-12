NEW YORK — Technology companies, banks and industrial companies all rose Thursday as investors got ready for big banks to announce their first-quarter results and let go of some of their concerns about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, the market’s leaders over the last year, rose again. Industrial companies like Boeing and Caterpillar gained ground as well, with airlines climbing after Delta reported solid results in the first quarter. Bond prices dropped and interest rates rose, which helped banks.

Friday morning, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services will report their first batch of quarterly results since last year’s corporate tax cut went into effect. Alicia Levine, head of global investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said that’s giving investors something new to focus on after almost six weeks of worrying about a trade war.

“Part of the reason that markets were strong this week is in anticipation of perhaps better than expected earnings,” she said. Levine said she thinks companies are likely to beat Wall Street’s expectations thanks in part to the lower tax rate.

The S&P 500 index gained 21.80 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,663.99. The Dow Jones industrial average added 293.60 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,483.05. The Nasdaq composite climbed 71.22 points, or 1 percent, to 7,140.25.

Investors may have been pleased to hear that, according to a group of legislators, President Trump asked advisers to explore the possibility of the U.S. rejoining trade talks with 11 Pacific nations.

