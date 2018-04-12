Three Maine food businesses have won a coveted sofi award from the Specialty Food Association, an honor that brings national attention to smaller brands that are looking to connect with food buyers and find a wider audience for their products.

It’s like the Oscars for barbecue sauce and strawberry jam. The award, a golden chef holding a cloche-covered plate, even looks like an Oscar.

Brunswick-based Gelato Fiasco, which has a shop in Portland’s Old Port, won a silver sofi in the ice cream, gelato and frozen treat category for its Big ‘Ole Peanut Butter gelato, which the company says is made with “a salted creamy peanut butter base, a rippled peanut butter swirl, and chopped chocolate peanut butter cups.”

Maine Crisp Co. in Waterville, which makes a line of crackers for pairing with cheese, fruit and jams, won a bronze sofi in the cracker category for its cranberry almond crisps. The crisps, made with (gluten-free) buckwheat flour, also come in blueberry walnut and cinnamon maple flavors.

Grandy Oats, based in Hiram, won a New Product award in the granola and cereal category for its Coffee Crunch Coconola, a grain-free, coconut-based organic granola made with Wicked Joe coffee and a blend of hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds and pecans.

Winners in each of the 39 product categories were chosen by more than 50 judges in blind tastings.

Share

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.