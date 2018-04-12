YORK — Izzy Burdick scored the winning goal in overtime as Waynflete beat York 8-7 in a girls’ lacrosse game Thursday.

Thursday was the opening day for the high school spring sports season.

Lz Olney and Ya Stockford each scored three goals for Waynflete.

Cassie Reinertson finished with four goals, while Martha McCaddin added two for York.

GREELY 16, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4: Samantha Goldburg had three goals and one assist, Jayme Morrison added three goals and the Rangers beat the Panthers in North Yarmouth.

Brooke Clement, Katie Bennett and Courtney Sullivan each added two goals for Greely. Hannah Perfetti made six saves.

Isabella MacMahon scored three goals for North Yarmouth. Abigail Matusovich added a goal.

BIDDEFORD 17, NOBLE 6: Peyton McKeown had three goals and three assists, Abby Allen and Paige Laverriere each scored three goals, and the Tigers rolled past the Knights in Biddeford.

Megan Mourmouras and Hailey Allen each added two goals for Biddeford.

Delainy Blaisdell scored twice for Noble.

FREEPORT 16, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Taylor Dostie scored four goals to lead the Falcons past the Raiders in Freeport.

Molly Whelan added three goals and three assists for Freeport, who took a 13-1 lead at halftime.

Ryan Duffy and Bridget O’Neil each scored for Fryeburg.

YARMOUTH 15, LAKE REGION 12: Emma Marston scored six goals, Ehryn Groothoff had four goals and two assists, and the Clippers held on to beat the Lakers in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth led 10-7 at halftime.

Lindsey Keenan scored five goals to lead Lake Region.

LEWISTON 10, BRUNSWICK 1: Christine Chasse, Grace Dumond, Rachel Ouellette each tallied three goals to lead the Blue Devils past the Dragons in Lewiston.

Rian Sachs scored for Brunswick.

SOFTBALL

POLAND 17, FREEPORT 0: Ally Gagne pitched a one-hit shutout, and the Knights scored 11 runs in the top of the second inning to get by the Falcons in five innings in Freeport.

Chloe Tufts singled three times while driving in three runs to lead Poland.

Gagne added two hits including a double for the Knights.

