SCARBOROUGH — Both were coaching their teams for the first time Friday, and Zach Barrett’s Scarborough team prevailed over Cheverus in boys’ lacrosse, 13-5.

“We had a tough preseason … getting blown out a couple times and not knowing where we stood,” said Barrett said, who took over for Joe Hezlep, a six-time state champion in his 10 years at the school. “Coming into this game we wanted to come out flying, obviously. And the boys knew it. They knew they struggled in the preseason and they were focused (today) and came out and ready to play.”

Stags Coach Dan Soule, who said he is still learning his team’s tendencies, got a chance to see how his team reacted and played against the defending Class A South champions.

“This was definitely a big way to start the season, we definitely got what we wanted,” said attacker Andrew Granzier, who finished with three goals and one assist. “The win was important because it was the first win for Coach at Scarborough.”

For much of the game the Red Storm had their way on offense, scoring in spurts off transition in the first half. In the second half, players on the wing got open looks off passes from behind the net.

Scarborough scored twice in a 16-second span early in the game. The first goal came after Josh Baba broke up a pass in the defensive zone and Dave McKelvy picked up the ball to start a break that ended with a Granzier goal. Off the ensuing faceoff Eric Quirk raced down the right wing and unleashed a shot from 10 feet out.

Cheverus called a timeout and regrouped, tying the game on a goal by Will Shibles with 1:47 left in the opening quarter.

But the Red Storm answered with 55 seconds left in the quarter when Tommy Stratis blew past the defense and scored uncontested.

Scarborough blew open the game in the second quarter, scoring four goals in a 2:19 spurt.

Joshua DeRosa (3 goals, 1 assist) started the run when he took a pass from Granzier as he cut down the middle of the field, Granzier was the recipient of an unselfish pass by Reece Lagerquist 46 seconds later for a 5-2 lead with 8:06 left in the quarter. Granzier scored from McKelvy and Stratis got his second goal of the game midway through the second quarter.

“I think we did a good job working the ball around and making sure we find the guys who are open,” Granzier said.

Marco Manfra (4 goals, 2 assists) scored unassisted with 20 seconds left in the half, leaving the Red Storm with an 8-3 lead.

Red Storm goalie Benjamin Hughes, who had never played goal until this year, finished with 13 saves.

“We are both new head coaches but (Barrett) … had a familiarity here,” Soule said. “With my guys everything is new – coaches, offense, defense. I don’t think we are in bad shape (after this game) but we need more time to develop and find our chemistry.”

Mike Hatch scored twice for the Stags.

