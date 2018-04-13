A pit bull that ran off after it was shot in Buxton was found alive Friday morning.

The dog was one of two pit bulls owned by the Lamontagne family that was shot Thursday under unknown circumstances. Both dogs had multiple wounds that appeared to be from bullets and are receiving veterinary care, according to police.

Buxton police are investigating after two pit bulls were shot and wounded on Thursday afternoon. Photo courtesy of News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ)

Police continue to investigate who shot the dog.

“I really want to know who shot these dogs and why,” Police Chief Troy Cline said. “We need to understand what happened.”

Buxton police were called to 43 Fifield Drive on Thursday afternoon by Joanne Lamontagne, one of the owners of the dogs. One of the dogs was inside the house and was bleeding from obvious injuries to the front of its body, Cline said. Witnesses said the second dog was bleeding and fled into the woods.

Cline said the second dog was found Friday morning at Frugal Farmers on Rankin Road. The farm owner and employees tried to approach the dog, but it growled and they backed off and called police. A patrol officer and the animal control officer – who was searching for the dog in another part of town – responded to the scene.

The dog’s other owner, Brian Lamontagne, heard the call on the scanner and also went to the farm, Cline said.

“The dog went right to the owner,” Cline said. “He was very happy to see the owner.”

Cline said the owners are bringing the dog to the veterinarian for care. The wounds on both animals are not believed to be life-threatening. The owners have started an online fundraiser to cover the cost of the expensive medical care, Cline said.

Cline is appealing to anyone with information to come forward to police immediately. It is unclear where the dogs were when they were shot, but it appears they were not on their own property because they were not tied up or fenced in, Cline said.

“Dogs trespassing on someone’s property doesn’t give someone the right to shoot the dogs,” he said.

Cline said he and Animal Control Officer Adele Jones also need to know if the dogs were acting aggressively. The department has not received any complaints in the past about these dogs, he said.

“I now have pet owners in town who are scared to let their dogs out because of this incident,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact Jones at 929-6612.

Gillian Graham can be contacted at 791-6315 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: grahamgillian

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.