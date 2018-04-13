NEW YORK — CNN’s Don Lemon apparently has his limits.

The evening host shut down a former Donald Trump aide – and paid CNN contributor – on Thursday, telling him not to come on his show and lie to the American people. Lemon and Jason Miller were talking about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian activities in the 2016 presidential election.

Lemon said it was a privilege to be on CNN, not a right. He cut off Miller’s attempts to argue. CNN’s efforts to have people reflecting Trump’s point of view on the air is a frequent source of tension.

– From news service reports

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • New England

    Ticks emerge unfazed from snowy winter

  • Local & State

    Shots fired again in Lewiston on Saturday

  • Nation & World

    Brazil's yellow fever vaccination campaign falls short

  • Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox win for best start in their 118-year history

  • Nation & World

    South Africa bids farewell to Winnie Mandela