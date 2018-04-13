WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — The University of Maine split two baseball games on Friday, beating Monmouth 15-10 after losing to Sacred Heart, 9-8.

In the win over Monmouth (10-19), Colin Ridley drove in four runs for the Black Bears (10-22).

Ridley’s RBI double in the first inning put Maine ahead 3-0, and his three-run homer in the ninth inning to extend the lead to 14-6. Jonathan Bennett added five hits and three RBI, including a solo homer in the third inning.

John Arel (4-0) picked up the win, allowing four hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts in five innings.

In the loss, Matt Sorrento hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning for Sacred Heart (9-17).

Danny Casals had two homers and three hits for Maine. The Black Bears rallied in the ninth, tying it at 8 on a two-run single by Jonathan Bennett.

Casals also homered against Monmouth.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 15, NHTI 4: Amos Herrin and Nathaniel Cyr each drove in three runs to lead the Seawolves (18-12, 2-0 YSCC) over the Lynx (7-13, 0-1) in South Portland.

SMCC scored six runs in the sixth inning.

TUFTS 10, BOWDOIN 0: Tommy O’Hara hit a three-run homer, Will Shackelford added a two-run single and RJ Hall had seven strikeouts over seven innings as the Jumbos (11-9. 2-2 NESCAC) routed the Polar Bears (10-10, 3-4 NESCAC) at Brunswick.

TRINITY 12, COLBY 2: Matt Koperniak hit for the cycle, and Tyler Buckley, Cooper Mooney and Christian Orsini all had two hits and two RBI as the Bantams (10-10, 5-2 NESCAC) rolled to a win over the Mules (4-13, 1-3) at Waterville.

Erik Mohl gave up two hits over eight innings.

Matt Garcia hit a two-run homer for Colby.

SOFTBALL

BOWDOIN 4, TRINITY 0: The Polar Bears (20-7, 5-2 NESCAC) scored three runs in the second inning against the Bantams (12-7, 3-1) in Brunswick.

Lauren O’Shea led Bowdoin with two hits and a sacrifice fly.

Kate Hoadley (6-3) earned the win with four strikeouts in 61/3 innings.

TUFTS SWEEPS COLBY: Samantha Siciliano hit a solo home run in the first inning and a three-run triple in the third in Game 2 as the Jumbos (17-6, NESCAC 6-2) swept a doubleheader against the Mules (1-17, 0-5), 10-3 and 11-1.

Sofia Molina added a two-run homer. Edie Huling had an RBI triple.

In Game 1, Molina collected three hits and three RBI.

Paige Hartnett hit a two-run homer for Colby.

