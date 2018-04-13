I am proud to support my friend Mark Eves for governor.

Mark has spent his entire life working with and standing up for people in need, especially seniors. When we served together in the Legislature, Mark and I helped pass a $15 million senior housing bond to help ensure that every Mainer can age in place.

Before entering public life, Mark worked with seniors and families in need as a licensed family therapist. Now, he is running for governor on a platform of investing further in affordable housing, supporting family caregivers, and raising pay for direct care workers. Mark did these things and believed these things long before he decided to run for governor and he will stand for them long after this election is over. That integrity is why I’m voting for him in the Democratic primary June 12.

Anne Haskell

retired Democratic state senator

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.