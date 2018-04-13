Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin tried to delay calling a special election because Democrats are likely to win seats in the state House and Senate. In Michigan and Florida, Govs. Rick Snyder and Rick Scott did the same. (Out of the three governors, only Snyder succeeded in putting off the vote.)

All of the efforts in Maine and nationally to restrict voting by purging voter rolls, requiring photo ID, and reducing the number and hours of polling places are sponsored by Republicans. Not a Democrat among them.

In Maine, Senate Republicans are trying their best to thwart the twice-spoken will of the people and continue putting up barriers to ranked-choice voting.

It’s a real shame the Republican Party is afraid of a fair election. It’s no surprise that Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his last electoral victory. After all, he stole that election fair and square.

Robert Sessums

North Yarmouth

