After years of delay, the Old Port Lobster Shack opened Friday on Fore Street in Portland.
It’s been a slow boil to this point. Restaurateur Russell Deutsch, who owns two lobster shacks in California, applied for permits for his Portland restaurant in March of 2015. Then he was arrested for tax evasion in California. Michael Michalski, who is the licensee of the Portland branch, said in 2017 that he hoped to open the restaurant by June or July of last year.
According to the restaurant’s social media accounts, it is now ready to serve the Old Port’s lobster roll and french fry needs.
And look for more compelling Instagram videos like this: