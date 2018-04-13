NEW YORK — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Perdomo also was suspended five games for intentionally throwing at Arenado.

“Five games is a lot of games,” Arenado said. “I just defended myself.”

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was suspended four games for fighting.

“As of now I think both are appealing,” Rockies Manager Bud Black said. “That could change.”

NATIONALS: A person familiar with the negotiations said free-agent first baseman Mark Reynolds agreed to a minor league contract and would get a $1.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

Reynolds, 34, was among the free agents who had a difficult time finding a deal in a historically slow market. He hit .267 with 30 home runs, 97 RBI and 175 strikeouts last year in his second season with Colorado but was a far bigger threat at hitter-friendly Coors Field than on the road. He batted .294 with 21 homers and 58 RBI at home, but just .242 with nine homers and 39 RBI on the road.

METS: Catcher Kevin Plawecki has a broken left hand and went on the DL, and catcher Travis d’Arnaud will have Tommy John surgery.

Plawecki was hit by a pitch at Miami in the eighth inning Wednesday night. While a postgame X-ray was negative, an MRI in New York on Thursday showed a hairline fracture.

CUBS: Manager Joe Maddon said he didn’t really understand why Pittsburgh Manager Clint Hurdle criticized Javier Baez of the Cubs for a bat flip on a popup.

Baez homered twice for the second straight day in a Wednesday victory over Pittsburgh, then flipped his bat high into the air on a pop to shortstop Jordy Mercer. Baez acknowledged it was a mistake and that a teammate talked to him about the display.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled with right shoulder inflammation.

Donaldson is batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBI in 12 games. He’s been dealing with the injury since the beginning of the season and will work out in Florida.

ATHLETICS: Catcher Bruce Maxwell pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in an incident in which he was accused of pointing a handgun at the head of a woman who delivered food to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police said in the court documents that Maxwell lowered the gun once the woman explained why she was there. She then gave him the food and left.

