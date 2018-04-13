The parent company of Shaw’s Supermarkets is investigating a cyber hack of its payroll data, according to a spokeswoman for the food chain.

Teresa Edington, community relations manager for the West Bridgewater, Massachusetts-based company, said 33 employees of Albertson’s Inc. responded to a phishing email and provided their login credentials. Only one of the employees was a Shaw’s employee, she said.

“While I can’t provide you with the details because of the ongoing investigation, I can tell you that a very small number of employee accounts were compromised,” she said in response to an email inquiry from the Press Herald.

Edington also said all Shaw’s employees received their pay and that the payroll system itself was not compromised.

Shaw’s is the 11th-largest private employer in Maine, with between 2,500 and 3,000 employees, according to state labor data.

