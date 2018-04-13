FOOTBALL

The Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant on Friday, deciding salary-cap relief and the star receiver’s declining production outweigh the risk of him returning to All-Pro form with another team.

Bryant, 29, never lived up to the $70 million, five-year contract he signed after leading the NFL with 16 touchdowns receiving in 2014. He still had two years left on that deal with a base salary of $12.5 million per season.

The release clears about $8.5 million in cap space for the Cowboys.

Bryant, 29, sent a series of tweets addressing Cowboys fans after he met with team owner Jerry Jones at the team’s headquarters.

Bryant is the franchise leader with 73 touchdown catches, ahead of Hall of Fame receivers Bob Hayes (71) and Michael Irvin (65). Tight end Jason Witten has 68 career TD catches.

• The Seattle Seahawks signed kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who spent 17 seasons with the Oakland Raiders but missed the 2017 season due to a back injury.

• The NFL is accusing some attorneys representing players in the $1 billion concussion settlement of fraud, and has asked to have a special investigator appointed to investigate.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers contend the league is not awarding settlement funds fast enough. So far, $227 million in claims have been awarded.

• Jim Kelly is progressing so “remarkably well” two weeks after surgery to have cancer removed from his jaw, his doctor expects the Hall of Fame quarterback to be released from the hospital soon.

• Free-agent cornerback Davon House is returning to the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal.

HIGH SCHOOLS

WELLS: The future of Wells High’s Native American-themed Warriors mascot will be discussed in a public forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8.

The members of the Mascot Advisory Committee encourage Wells and Ogunquit residents to come to the meeting, to be held in the high school auditorium.

Wells’ use of Native American images, which dates to the mid-1950s, became a local issue after Lisbon parent Amelia Tuplin, a Micmac, said fan behavior at an Oct. 13 football game mocked Native American culture. The advisory committee was formed in November. In February, school superintendent Jim Daly and football coach Tim Roche publicly supported retiring the Native American mascot.

GOLF

RBC HERITAGE CLASSIC: Bryson DeChambeau shot a career-best 7-under 64 to take the lead into the weekend at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

DeChambeau has a one-stroke lead over Ian Poulter and Si Woo Kim.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC: Jay Haas nearly shot his age to take the lead into a 36-hole Saturday finish on the PGA Tour Champions at Duluth, Georgia.

Haas birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead over Steve Flesch.

SPANISH OPEN: Paul Dunne shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-shot lead after the second round in Madrid.

Nacho Elvira, Brett Rumford and Callum Shinkwin are in a three-way tie for second.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Points leader Kyle Busch edged older brother Kurt Busch by 0.002 seconds to take the pole for the Cup Series race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.