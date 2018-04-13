Nearly 18 months after Maine voters decided to legalize marijuana for recreational use, the law has left the Senate and House with veto-proof margins for the governor to sign. Licenses are expected to be available by spring 2019.

How will this shift the still growing marijuana economy? Join staff reporter Penelope Overton and an experienced panel to discuss how medical caregivers might prepare for retail competition, how large scale investors are planning to get involved in the market, and what kind of opportunities could open for supply chain vendors.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Port City Music Hall has a full bar.

On the panel MODERATOR: Penelope Overton, staff reporter

