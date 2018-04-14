Sen. Susan Collins’ apologies about health care are distressing.

How many went to her office and urged votes to keep some accountability in the federal budget?

Now we anticipate terrible increases in the national debt and what Republicans claimed they wanted: destruction of the Affordable Care Act.

The individual mandate was needed to make it work, and what was called for was bipartisan progressive effort to improve on it, taking health coverage forward.

Instead, we appear to go backward to the days of high costs for limited care, no help for pre-existing conditions, and coverage that might end treatment in the middle. We will quickly remember what health insurance offered “before.” It is sad to have Congress turn its back on progress.

Grace Braley

Portland

