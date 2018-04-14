Sen. Susan Collins’ apologies about health care are distressing.

How many went to her office and urged votes to keep some accountability in the federal budget?

Today's Letters

Now we anticipate terrible increases in the national debt and what Republicans claimed they wanted: destruction of the Affordable Care Act.

The individual mandate was needed to make it work, and what was called for was bipartisan progressive effort to improve on it, taking health coverage forward.

Instead, we appear to go backward to the days of high costs for limited care, no help for pre-existing conditions, and coverage that might end treatment in the middle. We will quickly remember what health insurance offered “before.” It is sad to have Congress turn its back on progress.

Grace Braley

Portland

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • New England

    Ticks emerge unfazed from snowy winter

  • Local & State

    Shots fired again in Lewiston on Saturday

  • Nation & World

    Brazil's yellow fever vaccination campaign falls short

  • Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox win for best start in their 118-year history

  • Nation & World

    South Africa bids farewell to Winnie Mandela